As the search continues for an 18-year-old Amish woman who was last seen Sunday, June 21, near Bird-in-Hand, police say they want to talk to anyone who was in the area anytime during an 8-hour period of the day she went missing.

Linda Stoltzfoos, who lives on Beechdale Road in Uppper Leacock Township, was last seen shortly after noon walking home from church on a farm in the area of Stumptown Road, just north of Bird-in-Hand. Stoltzfoos was wearing a tan dress and a white apron. She is white, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

On Monday, the East Lampeter Township Police Department said they want to talk to anyone – walkers, bicyclists and motorists -- who was on Mill Creek School, Stumptown, Gibbons, Beechdale or Millcreek roads between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday June 21. Police can be reached at 717-291-4676.

In the first few days of the search, more than 30 emergency units were dispatched daily to search the area surrounding Stumptown Road. Horses, dogs, ATVs and drones were used in the search, and hundreds from the community spent hours walking along roads and through fields searching for the missing woman.

The FBI was brought in Wednesday to assist with the investigation. East Lampeter Township police are working through hundreds of tips. A dive team was dispatched Saturday to search nearby streams.