A 12-year-old girl was struck by a Northern Lancaster County Regional police vehicle early Thursday morning on her way to school, Lancaster city police said.

She was hit just after 7 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Lancaster city police Lt. Bill Hickey said that the Northern Lancaster County Regional police vehicle was turning east on the 400 block of East King Street from North Plum Street on its way to pick up equipment from the county prison.

The police car received a "go-ahead" signal from the car waiting to go straight and hit the 12-year-old while she was walking in the marked cross walk, crossing East King Street, Hickey said. The driver of the police vehicle didn't see the girl, Hickey added.

The girl was taken to Lancaster General Hospital to be checked and there were no major injuries found, Hickey said.

The driver of the police vehicle will be charged with a citation for traffic control signals, Hickey said. The name of the driver has not been released.

A message was left with Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Chief David Steffen and was not immediately returned.

More Lancaster County crime news: