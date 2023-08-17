Eric Dorwart was a wanted man for decades, but the public and police did not know that until DNA evidence collected from his trash connected him to the 1997 sexual assault of two children along a road in Leacock Township.

Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday charged Dorwart, 54, of Pleasure Road in Manheim Township, after using genealogical DNA to match semen recovered after the assaults to DNA collected from a Rutter’s cup Dorwart dropped into his trash in May, according to charging documents.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Dorwart and attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Technological advancements and the widespread popularity of genealogy services have given investigators new tools to nail down suspects from dormant cases. Using data from relatives of potential suspects provided by those services, investigators can generate breakthroughs on dormant cases, such as the arrests of Raymond “DJ Freez” Rowe and David Sinopoli for the cold-case deaths of Christy Mirack and Lindy Sue Biechler, respectively.

Rowe was caught using a plastic water bottle and piece of gum he threw in the trash, and Sinopoli by a coffee cup he threw out at an airport. Police were able to link the men to by tracing DNA samples collected at the crimes to family members with genetic profiles on record.

The current case traces to April 4, 1997.

The Intelligencer Journal and Lancaster New Era, predecessors to LNP | LancasterOnline, reported that on that day a girl, 7, and a boy, 5, were with some younger children on West Newport Road near Scenic Road when a man in a van stopped by the side of the road around 4:30 p.m. and assaulted them, then drove off.

A trooper said the attack happened in full view of passing motorists. A woman called police and reported seeing a light blue van and gave a description of the man, who she said was standing with several children.

Semen from the then-unknown perpetrator was collected from the girl’s panties, but years of DNA testing did not produce any results.

Police charged the owner of the DNA with the crimes in 2002, opening an arrest warrant for a then-unknown suspect that was fulfilled Tuesday, according to Dorwart’s charging documents.

In 2022, police sent the DNA for further testing, setting up a genealogical profile for the assault. The results of the test and further investigation identified Dorwart, showing he would have been the right age and physical profile based on victim testimony, according to charging documents. His driver’s license from around that time also fit the description given by the woman who called police.

Dorwart was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors. He was released on $25,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Raymond Sheller on Aug. 29.