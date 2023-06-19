Police are closing a section of Route 30 at 1 p.m. on Monday as a precaution to protect drivers from planned blasting at a nearby construction project.

The Manheim Township Police Department said just under a mile of Route 30, eastbound and westbound, will be closed between New Holland Pike near the Lancaster Country Club and Route 222. Crews are blasting for the Grandview Strand apartments project.

Police said traffic will be held at a standstill for five to 10 minutes for crews to safely destroy rock material on the site.

The Grandview Strand is a project proposed by Charter Homes & Neighborhoods of 204 apartments in three eight-story buildings which will be situated on the grounds of the former Gammache farm.