Drive responsibly. Don’t speed. Don’t text and drive. Put the cell phone down. Don’t let yourself be distracted by eating or drinking, daydreaming.

Tracy and Craig Linn know it’s just not worth it.

They don’t want anyone to go through the pain they know.

Seven years ago, their son, Jacob, was killed.

The 18-year-old had been a passenger in a car that slammed into a tree in Windsor Township, York County, on Jan. 10, 2015, going an estimated 83 mph, Craig Linn said. The crash also killed Aislinn Wisniewski, 17. The teenage driver and another passenger survived. They were all on their way to a mall, having fun and planning to shop using gift cards received as Christmas presents, Linn said.

Jacob Linn would be 26 on Sunday.

“We live with this everyday and it’s quite difficult. I think back to that day when we received that message that he was no longer with us … I want to prevent that from happening to other parents,” Craig Linn said Friday.

After the son’s death, Tracy Linn got involved with the York-based Center for Traffic Safety and serves as coordinator for Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

The Linns shared their story at a news conference at the East Lampeter Township police station to highlight the dangers of distracted driving during two targeted enforcement events.

East Lampeter police are taking part in the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” enforcement effort, which began Thursday and runs through Monday. It’s a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign and coincides with a statewide aggressive driving enforcement program that began March 18 and runs through April 24.

As part of the effort, Lt. Matthew Hess said township police will be out in unmarked cars. One officer will drive and another officer will look for distracted drivers, with an emphasis on drivers they observe texting.

“Another vehicle will then pull them over and, hopefully, educate the person as to the violation, the fine that could be involved, the consequences,” Hess said.

East Lampeter police also cover Upper Leacock Township. The two municipalities include country roads passing through rolling Amish farmland, residential roads, the Route 30 bypass, Old Philadelphia Pike and the busy Lincoln Highway. The areas’ tourist sites and outlet malls attract a lot of traffic.

Last year, Hess said, East Lampeter had 975 crashes, of which 299 were reportable, meaning the vehicle needed to be towed or a person was injured. Upper Leacock had 254 crashes, of which 111 were reportable.

A large portion of the crashes, Hess said, involve rear-end collisions, which often equate to distracted driving.

“The police, we’re out there to help keep you safe, not to give you a ticket. It's a way to educate people to prevent these accidents and crashes,” Hess said. But depending on the circumstances, tickets may be issued.