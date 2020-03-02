A man whose pickup truck crashed into a garage Saturday night may have been impaired, according to West Hempfield Township police.

Sgt. Douglas Ober said Monday morning that investigation continues and test results aren't back yet, but police suspect he was under the influence of "alcohol and/or prescription medication."

Ober identified the driver only as a 64-year-old man who lived nearby and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated afterward, saying no charges have been filed.

Ober said it appeared the truck was going east in the 3300 block of Marietta Avenue when it hit a mailbox and kept going with a flat tire and smoking engine, according to witnesses. Then, he said it went left on Dustin Drive and left again into the side of the garage, hitting a car parked inside.

Obert said no one was home at the time and the collapse team from Blue Rock Fire Rescue assisted with the incident.