A Staten Island, New York, man was charged for trademark counterfeiting after he was selling fake Louis Vuitton merchandise at Green Dragon Market, police said.

Ndiaye L. Serignel, 50, was charged on Friday, September 13, after Ephrata police were tipped-off by a representative of Louis Vuitton, police said.

The Louis Vuitton representative investigated by buying the counterfeit merchandise and identifying the suspects, police said.

More than 500 counterfeit bags and other merchandise were seized, according to police.

Another vendor is expected to be charged by the end of the month, police said.

Serignel is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

In 2009, state police conducted a similar raid, seizing thousands of dollars worth of allegedly counterfeit purses and clothing at Green Dragon Market in a raid that capped a major undercover investigation. More than 5,000 pieces of merchandise were confiscated in that raid from nine stands that claimed to sell name-brand purses and other merchandise. Police arrested 10 men and one woman.

