A shots fire call outside of a restaurant in East Hempfield Township on Thanksgiving has prompted police to ask the public for more information about prior incidents at the establishment.

Officers responded at 3:44 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, to Soul Sensations in the 3000 block of Columbia Avenue for a report of shots fired. Responding officers learned there was a dispute involving multiple people in the parking lot that led to someone firing multiple gunshots, police said.

The people involved in the dispute left before officers arrived, and officers found multiple spent shell casings in the area. No one was injured. Witnesses at the scene told officers the people involved possible left in a black truck, police said.

The Thanksgiving shooting is one of several disturbances officers have responded to at the restaurant in the last several months, according to police. Officers responded to unrelated complaints of disturbances, loud noise and fights in the last several months. Police also said the establishment is often rented out for "private parties" when the incidents are reported.

East Hempfield Township Police ask anyone with information on any of these incidents to contact them at 717-898-3103 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.