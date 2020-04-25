West Lampeter police are seeking the driver of a silver truck that was hauling farm equipment on Willow Street Pike around the same time a 21-year-old man was struck on Thursday evening.

The photo was released Saturday morning.

Police said the driver of the truck may have "vital information needed to assist with the investigation."

The 21-year-old man was was severely injured after being hit while either walking a bike or pedaling a bike up the shoulder of Willow Street Pike on Thursday around 8:25 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and police have not released an update on his condition.

Anyone that was in that area between 8 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday night or saw the 21-year-old riding a bicycle in the area is asked to call West Lampeter police at 717-464-2421.

