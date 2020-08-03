Police are looking to identify individuals who vandalized a memorial at the Lancaster County Veterans Honor Park in Warwick Township.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the memorial was vandalized within the last week. Several graffiti marks were made on the walls and surfaces of the memorial.

Several juvenile males were spotted in the area and ran into a nearby housing tract when observed by park officials, police said. The boys were between the ages of 8 and 15.

The vandalism of the honor park for veterans constitutes a felony offense under federal statutes, police said. Under Pennsylvania statutes, it is a crime with potential enhancement provisions.

Police have not determined the costs for repair and restoration.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-733-0965.

