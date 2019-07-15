Officials seek the public's help for information on a man found dead Sunday in a Clay Township stream.
Police have been unable to identify the white man, who is believed to be in his 30s, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said in a press release Monday.
An area landowner found the man in a stream near the 1500 block of Girl Scout Road near Furnace Hill Road.
Police have not determined how the man died, according to the district attorney's office.
The man was recently seen riding a bicycle in and out of the woods near where he was found dead, the district attorney's office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional police at 717-733-0965. Information also can be submitted online.