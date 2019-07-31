West Lampeter Township police are looking for a man who held a knife to a woman’s throat on Tuesday night at Kendig Square.

Police said a man, described to be in his late-30s, with a thin build, dark hair and about 6 feet tall, approached a woman from behind as she was walking from Planet Fitness to the parking lot.

The man forced her to the ground and demanded she get into her vehicle and give him her keys, which she did, according to police.

The woman was able to escape and the man ran from the scene toward the movie theater and Route 272 South, police said.

The woman had a small cut on her ear and was treated on the scene.

Police said the man was wearing wire-rimmed glasses, a short-sleeved, button-up shirt with white lettering or a graphic, and black pants. He also had goatee-like facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Lampeter Township police at (717) 464-2421, or submit a tip via CrimeWatch.

