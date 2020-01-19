Editor's note: An earlier headline called the incident a robbery. It was a burglary.
Police are searching for at least four people who were involved in the Jan. 14 burglary of Burning Bridge Antiques in Columbia in which $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.
Columbia Borough police said that a man was seen on security cameras breaking the lock on a display case and taking the jewelry at Burning Bridge Antiques. Police described the man as having a beard and wearing a hat, plaid shirt and blue jeans.
While the man took the jewelry, three other people positioned themselves around the store to alert him when someone approached, police said.
All four people left the store before employees discovered the theft, police said. They escaped in two vehicles: a Toyota Sienna and a Chrysler Pacifica, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact to the Columbia Borough Police Department, at 717-684-7753 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers, at (800) 322-1913.
Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names, police said. Tips can also be texted to Lancaster Crime Stoppers by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411.