The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is renewing its call for help solving a 2014 homicide in Clay Township.

Brett Simmons, 23, was killed and his father was wounded by two masked men during a September home-invasion just after 11 p.m. September 25, police said.

According to police, Simmons’ father, James, fought with the attackers in the family’s home in the 500 block of Clearview Road, and was shot in the chest, but eventually recovered. His son died at the scene from gunshot wounds to the chest.

“While the NLCRPD investigators have not identified a single known enemy of Brett’s, it is believed the males, described as light-skinned and of average build, specifically targeted the Simmons home and knew the house layout,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Police said they have interviewed nearly 200 people in the case, searched dozens of phones for evidence, and followed countless leads. Several “persons of interest” have been developed, with some “still under the umbrella of suspicion,” said Detective Theresa Stauffer, who has led the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 717-733-0965. Callers can remain anonymous. Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tips can be left for them at 800-322-1913.