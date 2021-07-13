Someone in the community may have information that could provide new leads in the case of an unsolved 2011 homicide, according to Lancaster city police.

Brandon Lamar Seals Sr. was shot and killed in the 200 block of Stevens Avenue on July 13, 2011. The investigation into his death, while still unsolved, remains open and active, police said in a news release Tuesday, the 10th anniversary of the homicide.

Seals, 22, of Lancaster, was found in the 200 block of Stevens Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, according to contemporary reports. He died shortly after, leaving three young children.

The investigation into Seals’ death “has been lengthy and intensive and several investigative strategies were used to bring a resolution to the case,” police said.

The lead investigator on the case, Detective Michael Gerace, has since been promoted out of investigations and is now a patrol sergeant. The investigation is now headed by Detective Adam Dommel.

Investigators believe there may still be people in the community who have information that could provide new leads in the case.

“We ask for our partners in this great community, to come forward with information that could lead to the apprehension of those responsible for the death of Mr. Seals,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the case are urged to contact Dommel at 717-735-3361.