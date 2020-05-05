Police continue to investigate a New Holland man charged with nearly two dozen felonies stemming from accusations that he sexually abused children for years.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office said the case against Gustavo Rendon is open and ongoing.

The 51-year-old, who was most-recently living in the 100 block of East Main Street in New Holland, is charged with 33 offenses, 21 of which are felonies.

Rendon is accused of parading unclothed girls in front of other adults and, on one occasion, letting other men rape one of the children, LNP | LancasterOnline reported in April.

Police said that the assaults on six pre-teen girls happened between 2003 and 2010 at multiple locations in Lancaster and Berks counties.

The girls reported being assaulted in bathrooms, bedrooms and even inside a “men’s nursery” at a church where they attended services, according to LNP | LancasterOnline's earlier reporting.

Rendon was also known as “Tavi,” the district attorney's office said.

A preliminary hearing that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, has been continued. Rendon is in Lancaster County Prison without bail.

Police are asking that anyone with information about Rendon contact Pennsylvania State Police trooper Kory Wardrop at 717-290-1965 or email kwardrop@pa.gov.

Tips and information can also be submitted through CrimeWatch or by emailing districtattorney@co.lancaster.pa.us.

