A Lancaster man who was pulled over for a traffic infraction was charged with having child pornography after police searched his phone, according to Manor Township police.

Jose Angel Alvarado-Navarro, 30, of Lancaster, is charged with child pornography and criminal use of a communications device after police smelled marijuana during a traffic stop on Sep. 16.

Police smelled "raw marijuana" in his car and obtained a search warrant for Alvardo-Navarro's phone so they could investigate if he was intending to sell or deliver the marijuana, police said.

Detectives found two photos of children under the age of 13 engaged in prohibited sexual acts and indecent contact, police said.

Police have a warrant for Alvardo-Navarro but have not been able to find him, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Manor Township police at 717-299-5231.