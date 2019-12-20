An 18-year-old friend of the man who was shot on Wednesday was charged, Lancaster city police said.

Javon Toaltoan, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, according to court documents.

Toaltoan and the 19-year-old man that was shot were friends, police said, and were inside the 19-year-old's house when Toaltaon unintentionally shot his friend in both legs with a 9mm handgun.

Toaltaon left the scene with the gun, police said. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

When police arrived at the house a little after 12:15 p.m., they applied a tourniquet on one of the 19-year-old's legs before he was taken to the hospital, police said.

He is expected to recover.

Anyone who knows where Toaltaon might be is asked to call Lancaster city police, at 717-735-3301, or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Callers can remain anonymous and can also text in a tip by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411.

Max Lawson, who lives across the street, said that he didn’t hear any arguments or any yelling prior to police arriving, but said that “a young kid road away on his bike.”