Northern Lancaster County Regional police seek information related to a series of “smash and grab” thefts from parked vehicles in and around Middle Creek Waterfowl Refuge.

Police, in a news release published Sunday, said the thefts are located near Klinefeltersville Road in Clay Township.

The most recent incident was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, as police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Middle Creek trail system at the trail head for a vehicle break-in.

The vehicle owner stated her vehicle’s rear passenger window was smashed, and a mesh bag containing a retractable dog leash was stolen, police said. The bag and leash are valued at $50, and the window damage was an estimated $250.

Police ask anyone with information concerning the thefts to call 717-733-0965 or submit a tip on the department’s Crimewatch page.