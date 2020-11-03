Police in Pequea Township are searching for a woman they say tried to set a polling place on fire Tuesday.

Police said that at approximately 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, a woman tried to start several small fires at the West Willow Fire Company in the 100 block of West Willow Road.

While waiting in line to vote, the woman used a lighter to try to light an interior wall on fire, but was unsuccessful, police said. The woman then moved farther down the line and tried to light a piece of paper that was hanging on a wall on fire.

The woman then entered the polling room and lit a piece of paper on fire that was taped to a cardboard divider to separate voters, police said. The woman then left the building and drove away from the polling station in a gray Ford Focus.

"Persons in the polling location smelled smoke and noticed the fire and were able to extinguish it immediately," police said. "There was no major damage, no injuries and no disruption to voting."

The woman was described by police as white and appeared to be in her 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pequea Township PD via dispatch at 717-664-1180.