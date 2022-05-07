A teenager has been charged as an adult after shooting and wounding a 15-year-old in a Lancaster city neighborhood last month, according to city police.

Police charged 16-year-old Jeffrey Moreau with felony aggravated assault and receiving stolen property as well as a misdemeanor firearms violation, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Officers found the 15-year-old Lancaster Township resident in the 400 block of South Queen Street, near East Andrew Street, with a single gunshot wound to their lower torso shortly after 4 p.m. April 26, police said in a news release. The officers had been dispatched to the area for a report of a shooting.

Investigators determined that Moreau, whose residence is listed as being in Lancaster in court documents, shot the juvenile, police said.

It was not clear how Moreau was identified in the shooting. An email to a city police spokesperson was not immediately returned.

Police are now searching for Moreau, who is known to wear a balaclava-style facemask while in public to conceal his identity, according to the news release. Anyone who knows of Moreau’s whereabouts should immediately contact police.

Anyone who sees Moreau is urged to contact 911. Moreau should not be approached as he may be armed, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Jared Snader by phone at 717-735-3357 or by email at snaderj@lancasterpolice.com or contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by texting “LANCS” plus a message to 847411.