Police in Lancaster are searching for a 17 year old who is being charged as an adult after police say he shot another teen on Christmas Day.

Shane McCracken Jr., of Lancaster, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

McCracken is accused by police of shooting another 17-year-old male in the torso at 2:48 p.m. Friday in the area of Conestoga and South Water streets. The teen was hospitalized and treated for serious injuries.

A news release issued by the Lancaster City Bureau of Police late Tuesday night did not give an update on the teen’s condition.

Officers determined during their preliminary investigation that the teen who was shot got into a verbal argument with a group of males that then escalated, police said. One of the males in the group, identified by police as McCracken, pulled out a firearm and shot the teen, police said.

McCracken and two other males then ran south toward Andrew or Hazel streets, police said.

Police also determined that McCracken and the teen he is accused of shooting knew each other.

A warrant has been issued for McCracken’s arrest. Anyone with information on the shooting or McCracken’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on our website, www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

