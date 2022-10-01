Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a Narvon man last seen Friday in eastern York County.

Donald Mellinger, 87, was last seen at Delta and Gum Tree roads in Chanceford Township at around 10:10 p.m., according to a state police news release.

He was last seen in a black 2002 Chrysler 300 sedan, PA license plate LYZ-1420, wearing a gray vest, blue jeans and brown shoes, according to the release.

State police believe he may be confused and in need of medical attention.

If seen, police ask the public to call 911 or state police in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.