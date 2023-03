Police are looking for a 64-year-old dementia patient who was last seen near Prince and James St. in Lancaster around 8 a.m.

Luz Maria Amaro, of the 800 block of Seymour St., was last seen in a polka-dot-patterned outfit walking outside.

Police are asking for assistance in locating Amaro and are encouraging anyone with information on her to contact the department at 717-735-3300.