Police in West Earl Township are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on June 18 in Lancaster city, according to a press release.

Monica Butcher, 62, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. at the Lancaster bus station on North Queen Street, West Earl Township police said. She is known to frequently use the Red Rose Transit Authority buses and visit to the Park City Mall.

Butcher is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles, police said. She also had a white shoulder bag with a floral design.

Anyone with information or who might have seen Butcher is asked to call police at 717-859-1411 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.