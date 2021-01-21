Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an 80-year-old Lancaster woman who was reported missing Thursday morning.

Mildred Cranmer was last seen driving a white Ford Taurus with a Pennsylvania license plate at Wildbriar Court North in Lancaster at 8 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Cranmer is described at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 140 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Cranmer is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused, police said.

Anyone with information as to Cranmer’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately at 911 or Manor Township Police Department at 717-664-1180.