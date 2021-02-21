A Lancaster Township man has been missing for nearly two weeks, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Albert Lopez, of Cottage Avenue, has not been seen since Feb. 8, police said. Lopez is an endangered missing person due to a medical condition.

Foul play is not suspected in Lopez’s disappearance, police said.

Lopez was last seen wearing a blue coat, black pants and Vans sneakers, police said. He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches, 170 pounds with dark hair and a beard.

Anyone who has seen Lopez or has information as to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or to submit a tip through CrimeWatch.