Police are searching for a 19-year-old who left an addiction recovery program in East Earl Township last month.

The East Earl Township Police Department is asking the public for their help finding Jason Beverly II. Beverly left the Revelations of Freedom Ministry on 114 Rancks Church Road in New Holland on May 16.

When he left, police said Beverly called his family in North Carolina to tell them he was leaving the program and choosing to become homeless. That was the last contact he had with them.

Beverly’s family said he is on the autism spectrum, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, has brown hair and blue eyes. Police are asking anyone who spots Beverley to call 911 or the East Earl police at 717-354-2211.