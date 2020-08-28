Northern Lancaster Regional police are searching for a 75-year-old woman they say hasn't been seen since Thursday.

Elaine S. Brubaker, of Warwick Township, was last seen on Aug. 27. Her family believes she's in danger because of health concerns, police said.

Police believe Brubaker left her home on her own sometime on Thursday, and hasn't been seen since. She was last seen near Boll Road and Sue Drive, police said.

Brubaker has grayish-brown hair, blue eyes, is about 5-foot-5 and walks with a cane, police said. She could be driving a brown or cinnamon colored 2012 Ford Fusion with a Pennsylvania license plate EBZ-2193.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Northern Lancaster County police at 717-733-0965.

