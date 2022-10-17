Police are searching for a man who robbed a Columbia Turkey Hill early Monday morning.

Columbia police were called to the Turkey Hill located at 301 Linden Street around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, police said.

The man is about 5 feet, 4-inches tall, and entered the mini-mart demanding money from the cash register when it was open, police said. The man was wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a camo facemask, glasses and a black mask.

Police said that he did not display or attempt to display a weapon, and that it was only a verbal demand.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735