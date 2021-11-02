Police are searching for a Lancaster Township woman who left her home Monday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Jennifer L. Herr, 57, was last seen leaving her residence in the 100 block of South President Avenue around 8 a.m, according to news releases from Manheim Township and West Lampeter Township police. She was wearing dark or black pants, a black and yellow Millersville University sweatshirt and a knit cap.

Attempts by Herr’s family and police to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Herr’s family is concerned for her welfare and ability to care for herself and have declared her an endangered missing person, police said.

Herr was driving a dark gray 2012 Toyota Prius sedan, which was later found in Lancaster County Central Park around 6 p.m. West Lampter Township police searched the park along with search and rescue teams since then, but have not located Herr.

The search began in the first block of Nature’s Way, off Eshelman Mill Road, around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The searchers requested a hazmat team provide a drone for the search, according to a Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatch report.

Herr is described as being about 5-foot-7, 120 pounds, with brown or reddish hair, brown eyes and a thin build.

Anyone with information as to Herr’s whereabouts or who comes into contact with her is urged to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or West Lampeter Township police at 717-464-2421.