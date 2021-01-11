Police in Lancaster city are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured earlier this month.

Surveillance video footage captured at about 7:31 p.m. on Jan. 2 showed that a man was in the marked crosswalk crossing East King Street while the pedestrian signal was active, police said. As he was crossing the street, he was struck by a white four-door vehicle, similar to a newer model of Chevrolet Cruze, police said.

The vehicle’s driver did not stop after the crash, according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries.

Using surveillance footage taken outside Lancaster County Prison, police were able to determine an older woman wearing dark pants, a teal coat and white cap entered the vehicle, which had been double-parked.

After striking the man, the vehicle was last seen heading north in the 100 block of North Franklin Street.

Anyone with information on the crash or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Morant of Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3369 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be anonymously texted to Crime Stoppers by texting “LANCS” to 847411.

