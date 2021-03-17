Ephrata police are asking the public for help in finding an Adamstown man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

Edward D. Stoudt, 80, left his home at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in a red 2015 BMW X3 with Pennsylvania license plates GJJ-6035 and did not return home, police said. Stoudt has health-related issues and may be in the area of Lancaster or Berks counties.

Stoudt was last seen wearing blue pants, a red and blue flannel shirt, gray sneakers and a black leather jacket with a fur collar.

Anyone with information as to Stoudt’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 717-733-8611.