Edward D. Stoudt

Edward D. Stoudt

 Ephrata Police Department

Ephrata police are asking the public for help in finding an Adamstown man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

Edward D. Stoudt, 80, left his home at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in a red 2015 BMW X3 with Pennsylvania license plates GJJ-6035 and did not return home, police said. Stoudt has health-related issues and may be in the area of Lancaster or Berks counties.

Stoudt was last seen wearing blue pants, a red and blue flannel shirt, gray sneakers and a black leather jacket with a fur collar.

Anyone with information as to Stoudt’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 717-733-8611.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next