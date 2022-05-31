Northern Lancaster County Regional police are searching for a teenager who went missing near East Petersburg over the weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Tehya Roberson was last seen Saturday in the area of East Petersburg, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The news release did not include a description of Tehya or what she was wearing or exactly where and when she was last seen.

Police urge anyone who sees Tehya to call 911, or to submit a tip as to her whereabouts at www.nlcrpd.org.

Anyone with information as to where Tehya can be found or tips as to who may be unlawfully harboring a juvenile is urged to contact police.