Police are searching for a woman who slapped another person after angrily accusing other customers at Shady Maple Farm Market of not maintaining social distancing guidelines earlier today.

The woman cut the deli line at the market located in East Earl Township around 8:25 a.m. this morning, East Earl Township police said, and then yelled at nearby customers for not keeping their distance from her.

When a customer confronted the woman, she slapped the customer and then fled the store, police said. She drove off in a silver or gold Volvo station wagon.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302.

