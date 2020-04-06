Police are looking for a woman who they believe robbed a Turkey Hill twice within one week.

East Lampeter Township police were dispatched to Turkey Hill, located at 2453 Old Philadelphia Pike, around 8:12 p.m. April 1 for an armed robbery.

A woman entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money, police said. The clerk gave the woman an undisclosed amount of cash, and then she fled on foot.

Almost a week before, at 8:20 p.m. March 26, a woman entered the same Turkey Hill with a weapon and demanded a money. She escaped with an undisclosed amount of money and a carton of cigarettes, police said.

The woman is described as being light-skinned, thin and approximately 5 feet tall, police said. During the March 26, the woman was wearing a green sweatshirt and glasses.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Det. Edgell at 717 291-4676.