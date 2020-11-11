East Earl Township police are looking for witnesses after a woman was struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of Main Street (Route 23) on Tuesday.

A gray Saturn sedan was traveling eastbound when it struck the woman around 6:30 p.m., police said. The driver of the vehicle did stop and talk to officers.

The 82-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to East Earl police chief Kevin McCarthy.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call East Earl Township police at 717-355-5302 or Lancaster County-Wide Communications at 717-354-2211.

