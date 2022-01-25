East Lampeter Township police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jocelyn Andrews was last seen near Pitney and Hempstead roads, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police did not state when Jocelyn was last seen.

Jocelyn was described as being about 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length brown hair which may be dyed or cut.

Jocelyn may be in the Red Lion area of York County, police said.

Anyone with information as to Jocelyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.