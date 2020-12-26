A 17-year-old male was shot on Christmas Day in Lancaster city, according to police.

At 2:48 P.M., police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Conestoga Street and S. Water Street and discovered a male victim who had been shot in the torso.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and a group of males engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated," a statement from the Lancaster city police reads. "During this dispute, one of the males produced a firearm and at least one shot was fired, striking the victim in the torso."

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The suspect and two other males fled the scene on foot, running south toward Andrew or Hazel Streets, police said. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, and the two males with him were wearing a red hooded jacket and a black hooded sweatshirt, the police statement read.

Police believe the suspect and victim "were familiar with each other."

Lieutenant William Hickey said there was no change to the victim's status or update to the investigation as of Saturday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.