Pennsylvania State police are searching for a Strasburg woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Anna Shreiner, 24, was last seen at an address on Hilltop Road around 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, police said in a news release.

Shreiner, who was reported missing Sunday morning, was described as 5-foot-2, about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. A photograph of Shreiner was not provided by police.

Anyone with information about Shreiner’s whereabouts is urged to contact state police, Lancaster Station, at 717-299-7650.