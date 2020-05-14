Police are asking for help to find the person who illegally dumped 43 tires on a West Earl Township road on Sunday.

The used tires were dumped on Miley Road between midnight and 9 a.m., police said.

Illegal dumping on Miley Road, which connects Diamond Station Road and East Metzler Road, has been an ongoing issue, police said.

The West Earl Township police said they have enhanced their surveillance on the area.

Anyone with information on the dumping of the tires or any other incidents involving dumping on Miley Road is asked to call West Earl Township police officer Jeremy Sorensen at 717-859-1411 ext. 115. Callers may remain anonymous.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County news: