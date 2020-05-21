A person was caught on surveillance video setting a car on fire Monday at 1 a.m. in Columbia and police are trying to identify them.

Columbia police said the arson happened in the first block of North Fourth Street on May 18.

The surveillance footage shows the person walking up to a gray Mazda sedan that's parked along the street, facing south, and starting a fire underneath the car on the passenger's side.

Columbia Borough Fire Department was called to the scene and put out the fire, police said. The car had severe damage and no one was inside the car when it happened.

The person was wearing a dark hooded-sweatshirt, dark pants and possibly a light-colored face mask, police said.

Anyone with information on the person is asked to call Columbia police at 717-684-7735.

