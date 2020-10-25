Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old woman with medical issues last seen in East Hempfield Township.

The woman, Marie Ditmore, was last seen at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Marietta Avenue. She was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion bearing Pennsylvania registration JZY4167, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Police suspect Ditmore is lost and confused due to ongoing medical problems.

Anyone with information related to Ditmore's location should call 911 or Northern Lancaster County Regional police at 717-733-0965.