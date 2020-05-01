East Lampeter Township police are searching for a 17-year-old girl that was last seen in March.

Janaya Lopez was last seen at her house in the 100 block of North Ronks Road in Ronks on Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m., according to police.

Police sent out the missing juvenile press release on April 30.

Police describe her as a Hispanic female, approximately 5-foot-3, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair longer than her shoulders.

She is believed to be in the Lancaster city area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.

