Police and emergency crews on Tuesday afternoon are scanning the Susquehanna River in Manor Township for a missing person.

Crews were dispatched at 12:19 p.m. to the intersection of River Road and Penn Street in Washington Boro.

Barbara Whitsel, 69, of Washington Boro has been missing since Sunday, April 23, according to a social media post from the Manor Township Police Department. Her vehicle was found in Washington Boro Park, and she is believed to have her Jack Russel Terrier mix dog with her. She is considered missing and endangered.

Efforts to reach officers from the Manor Township Police Department were not immediately successful.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.