Frances Kreider

Frances Kreider was last seen on Monday, Oct. 28, around 1 p.m., police said. 

 SUBMITTED

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing or endangered 88-year-old woman that was last seen on Monday afternoon. 

Frances Kreider was last seen in the 1000 block of Lancaster Pike in East Drumore Township around 1 p.m. Monday, police said. 

She could be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with state registration "DBZ-9392." 

Kreider was last seen wearing a white top, black jeans and has glasses. She's about 5-foot-5, 110-pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. 

Sign up for our newsletter

Police ask that anyone who sees Krieder call 911. 