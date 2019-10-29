Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing or endangered 88-year-old woman that was last seen on Monday afternoon.
Frances Kreider was last seen in the 1000 block of Lancaster Pike in East Drumore Township around 1 p.m. Monday, police said.
She could be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with state registration "DBZ-9392."
Kreider was last seen wearing a white top, black jeans and has glasses. She's about 5-foot-5, 110-pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Police ask that anyone who sees Krieder call 911.
LANCASTER CO: Missing/Endangered. PSP Lancaster seeking Frances Kreider, 88; silver 2007 Toyota Camry PA reg. DBZ9392; 5'5", 110 lbs., gray hair, hazel eyes; last seen Oct. 28, 1 pm, 1000 block Lancaster Pike, East Drumore Twp.; white top, black jeans, glasses. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/4frxKjgaI0— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 29, 2019