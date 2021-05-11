A Columbia man has been missing since last week, according to Columbia Borough police.

Matthew C. Kitch, 31, lef his residence in the 300 block of Cherry Street on May 7 and has not been seen since, police said in a news release.

Kitch was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and sneakers, police said. He also took his ID card, some medications and a few packs of cigarettes.

Anyone with information about Kitch’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 717-684-7735 or text “LANCS” to 847411.