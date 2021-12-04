Columbia Borough police are searching for a 75-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday evening.

Richard Grim was last seen walking away from his home in the 100 block of South 5th Street around 8:30 p.m., police said in a news release. He has not been seen since.

Grim has dementia and may not know where he is, according to the news release.

Grim was described as about 5 feet 6 inches, 180 pounds with blue eyes, black hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black and white checkered jacket.

Anyone with information as to Grim’s whereabouts is urged to contact Columbia Borough police at 717-684-7735.