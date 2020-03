Update: Gaulberto Padilla-Ortiz was found and is safe, Columbia Borough police said Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for a 32-year-old man who has been missing for almost a week, according to Columbia Borough police.

Gaulberto Padilla-Ortiz, of Columbia Borough, was last seen around 2 p.m. Feb. 28, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.