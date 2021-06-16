West Earl Township police are searching for a Brownstown woman last seen on Tuesday.

Nancy Joy Eckel, 57, was last seen leaving the Nonna Rosa Restaurant on State Highway 272 in Akron in an unknown direction of travel at around 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday, police said in a news release. Eckel had left her Brownstown home earlier in the day and may have been on the way to Lancaster General Hospital to visit a family member.

Eckel was last seen wearing a flowered dress and light-colored moccasins with her hair pulled up in bobby pins.

Eckel has previously sustained a traumatic brain injury and has onset dementia, police said.

Anyone who has seen Eckel or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact the West Earl Township Police Department at 717-859-1411 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.